Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

Web Desk 08:55 AM | 28 Jul, 2023
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, it is a good day for you as you can purchase or sale in real estate. It is the time to gift some family member to make them happy. You might get compliments at work. You may want to spend time in solitude. So, you need to be hopeful.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, try to become calm and composed and don’t get panic with criticism from family members. You should be grateful for the precious moments that shared with your beloved. Make yourself relaxed and calm. Enjoy outing with friends.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today is the day when you can use your savings to buy a small gift for someone you care about. You may invite to a family or organize gathering today. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, call all your friends and share your happiness as you had faced depression and anxiety. You made some decisions about your career and professional life. Stay working unless you succeed.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, take care of your mother and pay a visit to your siblings. You hard work will pay you effectively today. Being a leader and bold individual, start realizing your blunders and think to rectify for future plans.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you understand how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Make yourself relaxed and contented. Try to start analyzing and assessing every aspects critically for future.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will be blessed with vibes around you are one of harmony and love. A change in thinking pattern will result in unexpected financial gains. Start realizing your mistakes to excel in field of IT.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have good fortune in every aspects. You are currently learning and earning well. It’s time to feel relaxed and accomplished and never feel depressed for financial worries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today stars are aligned in your favor, and you can expect to profit handsomely from any investments you make. Stay calm and don’t over-react on trivial issues. Your emotions will hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, avoid making unnecessary purchases as they may risk your financial stability. A piece of good news may make you feel better about the environment. Be positive and contented in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, avoid disagreements or arguments in the family and spend time with your family. Your boss or immediate superior will be impressed with your work today. Stay positive and connected with friends.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you can be the topic of conversation in your own home. It’s time to realize your priorities. You have a recognition as strong a believer and a dreamer who loves deeply and completely.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

