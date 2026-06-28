14 dead after Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura

RIYADH – A helicopter owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing all 14 people on board.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Ministry of Energy, the helicopter went down in Ras Tanura. Authorities confirmed that everyone aboard the aircraft died in the crash.

Saudi media reported that emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and completed rescue and recovery operations.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.