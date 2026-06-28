Lpg Selling At Up To Rs500 Kg In Lahore Despite Official Price Cap

LAHORE – Despite the government’s officially notified price, LPG rates continue to rise across Punjab, including Lahore, with retailers charging significantly above the approved price.

According to market sources, the government has fixed the official LPG price at Rs308 per kilogram. However, shopkeepers in Lahore are reportedly selling LPG for between Rs480 and Rs500 per kilogram.

Market sources said retailers are increasing prices by Rs10 to Rs20 per kilogram on a daily basis at their own discretion, leaving domestic consumers struggling with the inflated rates.

Responding to the issue, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said strict action would be taken against those involved in black-market pricing. He added that notices were also being issued to LPG marketing companies, while relevant authorities had been directed to ensure strict implementation of the official price list and take effective action against hoarding and profiteering.