Messi sets historic World Cup record with goal against Jordan

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has etched his name further into FIFA World Cup history by becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Messi achieved the milestone by converting a stunning free kick in the 80th minute of Argentina’s match against Jordan, extending his side’s lead to 3-1 and setting a new World Cup record.

The achievement saw Messi surpass the previous record of six consecutive World Cup matches with a goal, jointly held by France’s Just Fontaine, who set the mark in 1958, and Brazil’s Jairzinho, who matched it in 1970.

Messi’s remarkable scoring streak began in the Round of 16 against Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He then scored against the Netherlands, Croatia and France, playing a key role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

The Argentine captain has continued his outstanding form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, two goals against Austria, and now adding another against Jordan.

With his latest strike, Messi has taken his overall FIFA World Cup tally to 19 goals, further extending his record-breaking legacy on football’s biggest stage.