Iran opens Strait of Hormuz for 20 More Pakistani Ships

TEHRAN – Iranian government has allowed an additional 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar made announcment on social media. Dar said Pakistani ships will now be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz at a rate of 2 ships per day, in boost for strategic win for regional commerce.

Deputy premier described Iran’s decision as “welcome, constructive, and a precursor to peace in the region.” He stressed that this move will help bring stability to the region, calling Iran’s announcement a meaningful step toward peace that will strengthen joint diplomatic efforts.

He further stated that “negotiations, diplomacy, and confidence-building measures are the only path forward toward development.”

At the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel-Aati arrived in Islamabad to participate in a four-party meeting on regional developments and security. The meeting, chaired by Ishaq Dar, will focus on reducing regional tensions and strengthening cooperation.

Dr. Abdel-Aati’s visit will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other visiting foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey to discuss mutual interests and regional stability.