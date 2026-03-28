‘Ceasefire alone won’t work’: Gulf States urge stronger measures against Iran

DUBAI – Gulf countries delivered stark warning to US, saying short-term ceasefire is not enough to secure the region.

According to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) statements, the region faces ongoing threats from Iran’s drones and missile capabilities. The Council insists that the U.S. must go beyond a temporary halt in fighting and provide robust defensive support to counter these dangers.

President of the Emirates Policy Center Ibtisam Al-Karbi stressed that the real challenge is not simply convincing Iran to pause its aggression, but protecting the region against future Iranian threats with long-term, sustainable measures.

UAE Ambassador to US, Yousef Al Otaiba, added urgency to the warning, calling the ceasefire a test. He cautioned that without fully neutralizing Iran’s military power or enforcing strict sanctions, the country could continue to hold the global economy hostage even after hostilities temporarily cease.

GCC also demanded that US tackle Iran-backed proxy wars, including armed groups in Yemen and Gaza. They emphasized that words alone are not enough, only concrete, active diplomatic measures can ensure lasting regional security.