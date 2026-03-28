Lahore man burns wife, three daughters for delay in cooking food

LAHORE – A man set his wife and three young daughters on fire over delay in food amid gas load-shedding in Shahdara area in Lahore.

The mother and daughters sustained severe burns and were rushed to Mayo Hospital in critical condition.

Following instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Hina Parvez Butt, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, visited the hospital to oversee their care, met with the family, and issued directives to doctors to ensure immediate and proper treatment.

Police acted promptly, arresting the suspect while investigations continue. Hina Parvez Butt confirmed that the family will receive full legal, medical, and psychological support, and the Authority will monitor the case closely.

She condemned the act, stating that anyone capable of attempting to burn his wife and children alive is undeserving of leniency, calling for strict legal action.

“Attempting to kill women and children in such a brutal manner is an unforgivable crime against humanity,” she said, emphasizing that violence against women and children will not be tolerated in Punjab.