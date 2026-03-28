Relief on Electricity Bills for Punjab Schools under consideration

KARACHI – A major and potentially game-changing move is underway in Punjab that could bring huge financial relief to thousands of schools, and indirectly benefit millions of students and parents.

Punjab government is seriously considering a proposal to shift electricity tariffs for schools from commercial to domestic rates. If approved, this decision could dramatically cut down the rising operational costs of educational institutions.

School Education Department Punjab formally approached both provincial government and the Energy Department, seeking urgent action to ease the growing financial burden on schools.

Officials reveal that a major portion of schools’ non-salary budget is being consumed by electricity bills. Despite an annual allocation of around Rs. 16 billion, many schools continue to struggle financially due to high utility costs.

This move could impact a massive number of institutions across the province including over 38,000 public schools, nearly 100,000 private schools.

Private schools have also stepped forward, demanding the same relief and hoping to be included in the policy. Experts believe that if the tariff shift is approved, it will significantly reduce expenses for schools. More importantly, this relief could trickle down to students and parents, possibly in the form of reduced fees.