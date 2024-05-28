Search

Sports

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match in Cardiff abandoned due to rain

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 28 May, 2024
Pakistan Vs England at Sophia Gardens
Source: PCB

As Pakistan and England were all set to play their third T20 cricket match at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, rain forced the two sides to abandon the match.

After the first match was washed out, the host won the second game by 23 runs. England are currently leading the four-match series 1-0. Today's match was scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1795535278352072833

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:25 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match in Cardiff abandoned due to rain

11:38 AM | 28 May, 2024

Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-England third T20 match today

09:52 PM | 27 May, 2024

Wasim Akram ridicules Indian squad for T20 World Cup after IPL final

09:37 PM | 27 May, 2024

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Saudi football team to arrive in Pakistan ...

09:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PCB says no offer made to any player for vice captain's role

09:05 PM | 26 May, 2024

ICC names 10 places where cricket fans can watch India-Pakistan T20 ...

Sports

08:31 PM | 26 May, 2024

Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match in Cardiff abandoned due to rain

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: