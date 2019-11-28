Pakistan expresses hope that talks between US, Afghan Taliban would lead to peaceful settlement
11:58 AM | 28 Nov, 2019
Share
NEW YORK – Pakistan , at the United Nations (UN), has expressed hope that the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Munir Akram was speaking in the UN General Assembly's debate on the situation in Afghanistan.
Ambassador Akram said Pakistan supports Afghanistan's vital pursuit of peace and stability, the Radio Pakistan reported.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019