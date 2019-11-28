Pakistan expresses hope that talks between US, Afghan Taliban would lead to peaceful settlement
NEW YORK – Pakistan , at the United Nations (UN), has expressed hope that the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Munir Akram was speaking in the UN General Assembly's debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Akram said Pakistan supports Afghanistan's vital pursuit of peace and stability, the Radio Pakistan reported.

