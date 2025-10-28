Renting House, Shops to Afghan immigrants can land you in Jail

LAHORE – In sweeping move that caught attention of property owners and residents across Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched crackdown targeting Afghan nationals residing illegally in the region.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered crackdown on illegally residing Afghan nationals. During high-level meeting on law and order, Chief Minister directed authorities to announce in mosques to identify Afghan residents living in violation of Pakistani laws.

The directive also targets anyone renting property to foreigners, including houses, shops, factories, hotels, and petrol pumps, with cases to be registered immediately against violators. Patwaris, numberdars, and local police officers have been made responsible for reporting all such properties, while daily reports on rentals to foreigners will now be mandatory.

Authorities revealed that facial recognition technology is being deployed to identify illegal Afghan residents. So far, in Khanewal, five cases have already been filed, and 45 holding centers have been set up across the province to accommodate and transport illegal residents back to the Torkham border, complete with food and shelter.

Punjab Chief Minister also made it clear that Afghan nationals working illegally in Pakistan will not be spared, signaling a no-tolerance approach that promises strict legal action across the province.