Khalid Taimur Akram receives Chinese university award for sixth consecutive year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scholar Khalid Taimur Akram has received the “Outstanding Individual Contribution Award 2026” from the Communication University of China (CUC) in Beijing for his contributions to research and academic cooperation.

Akram, executive director of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), received the award on Oct 27, marking the sixth consecutive year he has been honoured by the university.

The award recognised his work on the Belt and Road Initiative and the concept of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity, alongside his efforts to strengthen academic exchanges and intercultural dialogue.

The honour was presented during the 2026 International Think Tank Forum, being held at CUC on Oct 27 and 28 under the theme “Building a Community of a Shared Future for Humanity: Global Governance and International Communication”.

Prof Li Huailiang, dean of CUC’s Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), chaired the forum and commended Akram’s contributions to research and international academic engagement.

Akram’s work includes promoting cooperation among scholars and institutions across the 23 countries where ICSF maintains a presence, as well as strengthening academic ties between Pakistan and China.