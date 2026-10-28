Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill melt hearts with Cute Birthday Moments

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz stars Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill sparked frenzy online with birthday celebrations that left fans divided.

Mere Humsafar star decided to make close friend Yashma feel extra special with a surprise at her apartment. The actress went all out to create a festive atmosphere, decorating the apartment with red and black balloons, including shiny heart-shaped decorations. She arrived with a birthday cheesecake featuring a message written in pink icing, catching Yashma in a moment of genuine excitement.

Dressed in a white lace-trimmed top, Hania appeared delighted as she celebrated alongside Yashma, who opted for a black crop top and loose blue jeans. Snaps from the celebration captured birthday girl surrounded by balloons, flowers and presents. A beautiful arrangement of flowers added another colourful touch to the occasion.

Another cake, decorated with red frosting and an amusing stick-figure illustration, became part of the playful birthday moments. Yashma was photographed posing with the cake while making funny expressions for the camera.

As pictures made their way across social media, the celebration attracted sharply divided reactions. A large number of admirers showered the actresses with birthday greetings, praised their friendship and wished them happiness in the years ahead. However, another section of social media users took issue with their clothing choices.

Yashma Gill is among Pakistan’s well-known television actresses, recognised for her versatile performances, outspoken personality and active social media presence. With 1.6 million Instagram followers, she has built a substantial online audience, although some of her posts and fashion choices have occasionally generated controversy.

Her television career includes appearances in popular dramas such as Ab Dekh Khuda Kia Karta Hay, Kis Din Mera Viah Howe Ga, Sadqay Tumhare, Bebak, Tere Ishq Ke Naam, Phaans and Haq Meher. She also received appreciation for her acting in Habil Aur Qabil, further strengthening her presence in the television industry.