Karachi weather update today

Parts of Sindh including provincial capital will witness dry and hot weather in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, the Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the port city.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 38°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded over 200, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country today and likely to persist till Saturday.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan druing evening/night.