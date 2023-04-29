Search

PPP to launch its digital media platform in Lahore

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
PPP to launch its digital media platform in Lahore
Source: PPP/Facebook

LAHORE — Pakistan People’s Party is all set to launch PPP digital in Lahore on Sunday April 30.

The party has established a digital platform on the directions of chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh Information minister and in charge Digital Media Sharjeel Inam Memon will be the chief guest. 

The chairman has appointed Sharjeel Inam Memon as In charge Digital Media of Pakistan People’s Party. Earlier, the party has formally launched the digital media platform in Karachi this month.

A successful event was also organised in Multan on Friday which was attended by social media activists of South Punjab in large number including Sharjeel Inam Memon.   

In charge Promotion Committee PPP central Punjab Syed Ahsan Abbas said that platform will be helpful in uniting the social media activists of the party on one platform as well as it will be helpful in countering the fake propaganda against the party and its leader ship. He also said Pakistan People's Party is mobilizing party workers across the country, aligning the use of social media with modern demands.

Former MPA and PPP central Punjab leader Ayesha Chaudhry urged the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party Digital to present their point of view in a civilized, polite, and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage the forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country. She also said  party’s digital media worker would also take into account the gender and age of the opponent while expressing their views and would respond even to rudeness in a decent language with reason, logic, and civility.

PPP leader Syed Qasim Gilani said the purpose of establishing this platform is to spread Bhutto's ideology . This platform will provide Pakistan Peoples Party the strength and ideological maturity of the 70s. We have to defend the interests of the oppressed classes. This message will now be carried by digital PPP to every city, village and town.

He also said every conscious citizen of Pakistan wants to get rid of the politics of deceit and deception. Pakistan People's Party has decided that we will make the people of Pakistan an exemplary and dignified nation by removing this dirty politics. Come join us in the positive formation of Pakistan. Join us in serving the party through PPP Digital.

