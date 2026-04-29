‘Apna Ghar Program’: Check Installments Plans as Low as Rs16,500 for Home Ownership

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government launched Apna Ghar Program to make homeownership more affordable for first-time buyers in Pakistan. The scheme offers housing loans of up to Rs. 10 million with a repayment period of 20 years, and monthly installments starting as low as Rs. 16,499.

The ambitious scheme is designed to open doors of property ownership to thousands of citizens by offering housing loans of up to Rs. 10 million, with a long repayment period of 20 years.

Apna Ghar Loan Amount

Under the program, eligible applicants can choose from flexible financing slabs based on their financial capacity, including:

Rs. 2.5 million

Rs. 5 million

Rs. 7.5 million

Rs. 10 million

Each tier is structured to support different income groups while widening access to housing finance across the country.

Installment Plans for Apna Ghar Scheme

The scheme offers fixed markup rate of 5% for first 10 years. After this initial period, the remaining loan duration will transition to a market-based interest rate, adjusting according to prevailing financial conditions.

Estimated monthly installments under the plan are

Amount Monthly Installment 2.5 million 16,499 5 million 32,997 7.5 million 49,497 10 million 65,996

WHO CAN APPLY?

The scheme is strictly aimed at first-time homebuyers. Applicants must:

Hold a valid CNIC

Not already own any residential property

Not be heavily indebted

Apna Ghar Program offers wide flexibility in housing options, allowing financing for:

A 10-marla residential plot for construction

A 10-marla ready-built house

An apartment of up to 1,500 square feet

The government will finance up to 90% of the property value, while applicants will contribute the remaining 10% from their own resources.

Loans will be disbursed through a wide financial network, including Islamic banks, Commercial banks, microfinance banks, House Building Finance Company.

Importantly, applicants will not be charged any processing fees or upfront costs before loan approval—making entry into the scheme more accessible.

Applications must be submitted through the official digital portal www.apnaghar.gov.pk or at designated counters in participating bank branches nationwide.

The entire system will be jointly monitored by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation to ensure transparency, accountability, and smooth execution.

Authorities have also confirmed that loan approvals are expected within one month after submission of a complete application.