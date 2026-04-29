CII approves human milk bank bill, raises concerns over marital assets ruling

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology approved in principle the Sindh government’s bill for a Human Milk Bank, while also expressing reservations over the Islamabad High Court ruling on marital assets and deciding to write letters to the Chief Justice and the Speaker.

According to reports, the 245th meeting of the Council was held online under the chairmanship of Allama Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi.

The Council paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces on completing a year of “Battle of Truth,” and praised the leadership of Syed Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the 2025 Pahalgam incident was termed a false flag operation, India’s allegations were rejected, and Pakistan’s success in Operation Bunyan Marsoos was described as a historic victory.

The Council also appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s peace efforts regarding the Iran-US-Israel conflict and expressed concern over the London incident involving Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, demanding action against those involved.

Additionally, SOPs prepared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the recycling of sacred pages were approved. The meeting was held virtually under the federal austerity policy.