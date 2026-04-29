IHC to hear appeals of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190m case

ISLAMABAD – The hearing of the £190 million National Accountability Bureau case, in which appeals have been filed against the conviction of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, has been scheduled for tomorrow at the Islamabad High Court.

The case will be heard by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, while the registrar’s office has issued the cause list for the hearing.

Earlier, the case was fixed for April 22, but the hearing was cancelled due to Iran-US talks and the closure of the Red Zone.