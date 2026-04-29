Imran Khan declared main accused in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – A significant progress has been made in the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Investigating authorities have submitted a challan against Imran Khan and other accused persons, naming him as the principal accused in the prohibited funding case.

The Registrar’s Office has begun the scrutiny process of the challan. The hearing of the case has been scheduled for tomorrow before Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar at the Banking Court Islamabad.

According to details, Imran Khan and 11 other accused are alleged to have received funding through approximately 1,800 transactions from different countries into party accounts. Around $2.1 million in allegedly illegal funds were received under the name “Naya Pakistan,” while some money was also transferred through a company named “Vote on Cricket Limited.”