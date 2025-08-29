Gold price moves up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise, recording another increase on Friday amid upward trend in international market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold surged by Rs1,200 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs363,700 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs943, reaching Rs311,814.

The association also reported that in the international market, gold prices went up by $12 per ounce, standing at $3,411.

The steady increase in gold prices is being closely monitored by traders and investors amid ongoing fluctuations in the global market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs362,600. Similarly, the price of ten-gram gold moved up by Rs772 with new price settling at Rs310,871 in domestic market.