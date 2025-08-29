Iranian President assures PM Shehbaz of full support for Pakistan’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express deep sorrow over the losses caused by floods and offered all possible assistance for the victims.

During a telephone call, President Pezeshkian conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the widespread flooding. He expressed solidarity with the affected families, sympathizing with their human and material losses, and assured Pakistan of every possible support during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Pezeshkian for his expression of sympathy and solidarity, appreciating Iran’s support in this hour of grief.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his deep respect and best wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Both leaders expressed positive sentiments about their upcoming meeting and discussions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.