ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed another milestone in digital finance by establishing Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), aimed at overseeing and regulating cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Experts called this development a turning point in Pakistan’s journey toward becoming serious player in global crypto economy. The announcement was made by Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib who highlighted that Pakistan’s new crypto policy is designed to align with international standards while creating fresh economic opportunities.

Bilal further revealed that Pakistan has set up strategic Bitcoin reserves, positioning them as a long-term symbol of practical investment.

In recent report, British Daily commended Pakistan’s accelerated progress and proactive strategy in the crypto sector, noting its growing influence on the global stage.

Bilal bin Saqib stressed that this acknowledgment shows country’s rising global importance in digital innovation. “Pakistan is finally stepping into its role as an active partner in the international innovation arena,” he said.

South Asian nation joins leading nations like Switzerland and El Salvador in adopting Bitcoin reserves as legal tender, reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation.