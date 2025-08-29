Petrol, Diesel Prices may see up to Rs3 per litre cut from September 1 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD –After mid August hike, petrol and diesel prices are likely to come down by about Rs3 per litre for first half of September 2025.

Reports in local media said there is relief for consumers as petroleum prices in Pakistan are expected to be reduced from September 1, with cuts of up to Rs3.13 per litre on the cards.

For next two weels, petrol is likely to see small cut of 61 paisas, while diesel could will move dowm by Rs3.13 per litre. The price of kerosene oil may be reduced by Rs1.50-2, and light diesel oil by Rs2.50.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reportedly completed its price adjustment calculations and will forward its recommendations to the Petroleum Division on August 31. Final approval will be given by Prime Minister, after which revised rates will come into effect.

In August, Pakistani government announced new petroleum prices for fortnight. Petrol remained unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while price of high-speed diesel dropped by Rs12.84, bringing it down to Rs272.99 per litre. The price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs7.19 to Rs178.27 per litre, and light diesel oil fell by Rs8.20 to Rs162.37 per litre.

Despite cuts, the government raised the petroleum levy by Rs2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel, with the levy on diesel increasing from Rs74.51 to Rs77.01 per litre. Additionally, the freight margin on diesel went up by 20 paisas, reaching Rs6.24 per litre.