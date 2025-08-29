Watch: Floodwater enters Park View housing society as Ravi River swells

LAHORE – Floodwaters from the Ravi River breached a protective embankment and entered Park View Housing Society in Lahore, causing rapid flooding in multiple blocks including Diamond, Overseas, and Platinum.

As the situation escalated, residents began evacuating their homes, with many families relocating to safer areas.

However, a significant number of families still remain inside their houses despite the rising water levels.

پارک ویو سٹی، بند ٹوٹنے کے بعد پانی حفاظتی دیوار گراتے ہوئے سوسائٹی کے اندر داخل pic.twitter.com/VVZWjElayl — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) August 28, 2025



Emergency services and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation as efforts continue to encourage full evacuation from high-risk zones.

Videos sharing on social media shows floodwater entering houses with rescue officials evacuating residents to safer places.

A user shared a video saying a friend sent this video from Park View City, Street 51, Platinum Block, Lahore.

“Five feet of water arrived during night, from 1 AM to now (5:30 AM). The good news is that the water level has decreased to 4.5 feet, and in the next few hours, it will hopefully go down even more,” he wrote.

سیلابی پانی حفاظتی بند توڑ کر پارک ویو سوسائٹی میں داخل، ڈائمنڈ، اوورسیز، پلاٹینیم اور منڈی پوائنٹ بلاکس میں سیلابی پانی تیزی سے داخل پونے لگا۔ رہائشی گھر چھوڑ کر نقل مکانی کرنے لگے، بہت سی فیملیز تاحال اپنے گھروں میں موجود۔#Flood #RaviRiver #parkviewcity pic.twitter.com/Hl2A9wdNpT — Hasnain Aulakh 哈斯南• 奥拉克 (@reporterdiaries) August 28, 2025

Reports said the water flow in the Ravi River has significantly increased at Shahdara and Baloki, resulting in a very high flood level at Shahdara. As a result, Pak View Housing Society near Chuhang on Multan Road has been submerged.

According to Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musa Raza, the Ravi River is currently carrying a flow of 211,000 cusecs, but a reduction in water level is expected over the next 10 hours.

DC Raza confirmed that no fatalities have been reported in Lahore so far. Around 2,000 residents were evacuated in earlier operations, while those who could not leave have been accommodated in 18 relief camps.