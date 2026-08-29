Islamabad weather update today amid forecast for new monsoon spell in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new spell of monsoon rains across several parts of the country, with weather activity expected to continue into the first week of September.

According to the weather department, a fresh system of westerly winds is expected to affect the upper parts of Pakistan from August 31 and may persist until September 5.

Rain is forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, the Galiyat region, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore and Sialkot, as well as other parts of upper Punjab, between August 29 and September 5. Several areas of central and southern Punjab are also expected to receive rainfall from September 1 to 5.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Dir and Chitral, may experience rain through September 5. Meanwhile, most areas of Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain hot and humid.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, areas including Diamer, Astore, Skardu and Hunza are likely to receive intermittent rainfall from August 30 through September 6. Several parts of Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, are also expected to receive intermittent heavy rain until September 6.

The weather department has warned that persistent rainfall could increase the risk of urban flooding in major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Mardan. Mountainous areas could face rising water levels in streams and waterways, flash floods and landslides.

Authorities have advised travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable areas and remain updated on changing weather conditions.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned of a possible urban flooding threat in Mardan and Swabi from August 31 to September 5. District administrations and relevant departments have been directed to take precautionary measures in advance and remain on alert.