EFU Life wins Best Corporate Report Award 2019

EFU Life Assurance Ltd. Annual Report 2019, ‘The Art of Evolution’ ranked 2nd in the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award 2019 in the Insurance Category including Life, Non-life and Takaful Companies.

This is the 8th consecutive year, the Company has been recognized in the BCR Awards for best presented accounts, with focus on transparency, accountability and governance.

The ranking is declared by a joint Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

EFU Life’s Annual Report 2019 can be accessed on Company’s website www.efulife.com under ‘Investor Relations’.