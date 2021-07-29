Pakistani military celebrates PLA's 94th foundation anniversary at GHQ (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – The 94th Anniversary of the founding of Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) was commemorated at Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Mr. Nong Rong, Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong, officials from Chinese Embassy & officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, China’s Defence Attaché thanked COAS Bajwa for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 94th Anniversary. Recalling Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping’s view that Pakistan Armed Forces are the mainstay of Pak-China strategic relations, the Defence Attaché said China & Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends & strategic partners.

"No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity & maintaining regional peace & stability," he said while addressing the gathering.

COAS Bajwa felicitated the Chinese leadership and lauded PLA’s role in China’s defence, security & nation building. Highlighting various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries & the people, the Army chief said Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

"In the evolving security milieu, Pakistan China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability," he continued.

"Our past and present testify that we never give into challenges," he added.

"PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests," the top general concluded.