Pakistan values relations with European Union, says COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had a Video Call with General Claudio Graziano, Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC), on Tuesday.
During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion, said ISPR in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.
Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.
Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have ... 06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey ...
- Pakistan values relations with European Union, says COAS Bajwa10:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul Adha10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Israel opens first embassy in Gulf during diplomat's visit10:04 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs6 per litre from ...09:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani envoy paces up efforts to establish new collaborations with ...09:15 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's latest interaction leaves fans curious03:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui takes a stand for Mariyam Nafees03:32 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Hareem Shah clears the air about her marriage in latest video12:29 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021