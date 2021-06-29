Pakistan values relations with European Union, says COAS Bajwa

10:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistan values relations with European Union, says COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had a Video Call with General Claudio Graziano, Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC), on Tuesday.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion, said ISPR in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.

Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have ... 06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey ...

More From This Category
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ...
10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by ...
09:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistani envoy paces up efforts to establish new ...
09:15 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
AJK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of ...
08:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
‘Wasn’t in my senses,’ PPP leader claims ...
07:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
IHC removes NBP president, chairman with ...
07:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?
04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr