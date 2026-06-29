Alveera Hamza: Widow of Pak Navy Martyred officer fulfills dream by becoming Commissioned Officer

RAWALPINDI – Some stories are written by fate, while others are rewritten through courage. Alveera Hamza’s journey from a widow of a martyred naval officer to commissioned Pakistan Navy officer remained full of resilience, and unwavering determination.

The brave woman turned her personal tragedy into story of courage and determination, and proudly earned commission as an officer in the very force her husband once served.

The wife of Lieutenant Commander Hamza Abid (Shaheed), joined the Pakistan Navy’s Information Technology branch after graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy with the prestigious Commandant’s Gold Medal, marking an inspiring new chapter in her life.

Martyr’s Wife Alwera Hamza Joins Pakistan Navy as Officer Cadet 🇵🇰⚓

The wife of the martyred officer of Pakistan Navy, Alwera Hamza, turned the grief of her husband’s martyrdom into resolve and courage, and earned a commission in the Pakistan Navy as an Officer Cadet. pic.twitter.com/yGNXhi6tgh — Hilal Digital (@digital_hilal) June 29, 2026

Speaking after her commissioning, Alveera said the martyrdom of her husband became the driving force behind her decision to wear the naval uniform. “After my husband, Lieutenant Commander Hamza Abid, embraced martyrdom, I felt inspired to join the Pakistan Navy. Wearing a uniform like the one he proudly wore and standing where he once stood is a moment of immense pride for both me and my daughter.”

She called her training at Pakistan Naval Academy as an unforgettable journey and said the emotions she felt on achieving her commission were impossible to express in words. Alveera also delivered a heartfelt message to women across Pakistan, encouraging them to pursue careers in the armed forces.

“If I can find the courage to join the forces while raising my daughter, then every girl in Pakistan can do the same. I encourage young women to step forward and serve the nation.”

Her journey from grief of losing her husband to proudly wearing Pakistan Navy uniform stands as a powerful testament to resilience, patriotism, and perseverance. Her commissioning not only honors the legacy of her martyred husband but also serves as an inspiration for women across the country to pursue their dreams and contribute to national service.