Pakistan offers heartfelt condolences after 14 killed in Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash

ISLAMABAD – A devastating helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia claimed lives of all 14 Saudi nationals on board in the eastern city of Ras Tanura.

The helicopter, operated by Saudi Aramco, went down on Sunday under circumstances that remain unclear. The crash left no survivors, making it one of the country’s deadliest recent aviation incidents involving company personnel. As Saudi authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the tragedy, condolences poured in from across the region.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the loss of life. The premier conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the bereaved families, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with its “Saudi brothers and sisters” during this difficult time, emphasizing the close bonds between the two nations.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and a formal investigation is currently underway. As officials work to uncover what led to the fatal accident, Saudi Arabia mourns the loss of 14 of its citizens in a tragedy that has drawn condolences from around the world.