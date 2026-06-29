Video shows Pakistan’s precision Strikes on Afghan Terror Camps in Paktika, Kunar

ISLAMABAD – A day after a deadly terrorist attack claimed the lives of three Pakistan Rangers personnel in Karachi, Pakistani forces launched Operation Ghazb Lil Haq, a coordinated counterterrorism offensive targeting militant hideouts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Dramatic footage of the precision strikes also surfaced, saying the operation eliminated 29 militants and destroyed multiple terrorist camps and weapons stockpiles.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said military action was launched in response to a series of recent terrorist attacks across the country. The security forces first carried out an intelligence-based ground operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before launching precision strikes against identified militant positions across the border.

Under Operation Ghazb Lil Haq, security forces precisely struck terrorist camps and safe havens of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Fitna al-Khwarij in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, eliminating terrorists and destroying weapons and ammunition stockpiles on night 28/29June. https://t.co/UV2lqXir7I pic.twitter.com/Xfdgtob2Ca — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) June 29, 2026

Officials said the ground operation resulted in the killing of high-value militant commander Khan Farosh, also known as Zabal, along with three members of the banned outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Several other militants were reportedly injured during the engagement.

Tarar said intelligence gathered during the operation led to precision strikes conducted overnight between June 28 and 29 against alleged terrorist camps and safe havens linked to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Fitna al-Khwarij in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces.

All three designated targets were successfully destroyed, killing 25 militants. Combined with those killed during the intelligence-based ground operation, the total number of militants eliminated reached 29. Authorities also claimed that large stockpiles of weapons and ammunition stored at the targeted locations were destroyed, dealing a significant blow to the groups’ operational capabilities.

The operation came a day after militants attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. During the ensuing gun battle, security forces killed three attackers and arrested another in an injured condition. The attack claimed the lives of three Rangers personnel, while four others sustained injuries.

Releasing the operational footage, Tarar said the videos captured the precision strikes on the identified terrorist camps and hideouts, describing the action as part of Pakistan’s continued efforts to dismantle militant networks responsible for attacks inside the country.