Lahore weather update today: Temperature expected to Reach 42°C

LAHORE – Intense heat continues to grip Lahore as temperatures rise due to strong sunlight, according to the weather department.

The current temperature has been recorded at 34°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 42°C and the minimum 32°C today.

The humidity level has been recorded at 52 percent, with winds blowing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour.

The weather is expected to remain hot and humid throughout the day, with partly cloudy conditions as the sun and clouds continue to alternate. The weather department said there is no chance of rain today.

Weather experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and increase water intake to stay safe during the hot conditions.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast the start of monsoon rains in the city from July 1, which may bring relief from the ongoing heat. Citizens have been advised to stay updated on the latest weather conditions.