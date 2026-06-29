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India tops South Asia’s foreign debt list: Where does Pakistan rank?

By Our Correspondent
11:21 am | Jun 29, 2026
India Tops South Asias Foreign Debt List Where Does Pakistan Rank

India and Pakistan are among the South Asian countries carrying the highest external debt burdens, according to a 2026 report on foreign liabilities in the region.

The report states that India has the largest foreign debt in South Asia, with total external borrowing of around $765 billion. The country’s per capita foreign debt stands at approximately $535.

Pakistan ranks second on the list, with total external debt reported at $138 billion, translating into around $530 per citizen.

Bangladesh is placed third, with foreign debt of nearly $102 billion and a per capita debt burden of about $590.

Sri Lanka’s external debt stands at $57 billion, while its per capita debt is significantly higher at around $2,590.

Nepal ranks fifth with approximately $11 billion in foreign debt, amounting to about $370 per citizen. Bhutan’s external debt is reported at $3.5 billion, with each citizen carrying around $4,400 in debt.

The Maldives has total foreign debt of around $4 billion but records the highest per capita debt in the region at nearly $7,500.

Afghanistan’s external debt is estimated at $2.5 billion, with a per capita debt burden of around $60.

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