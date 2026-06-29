Pakistan cricketers to receive higher match fees as PCB approves new pay structure

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved an increase in match fees for national team players as part of the new central contract structure.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, where the surplus budget for the financial year 2026-27 was also approved.

The board approved changes to the central contract format and payment system, along with higher match fees for Pakistan’s men’s national team players.

Reports said test players will now receive a match fee of Rs1.5 million, while players featuring in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will receive up to Rs750,000 and T20 players will get up to Rs650,000 per match, depending on their category.

Players in Category A will receive Rs1.5 million for Tests, Rs750,000 for ODIs, and Rs650,000 for T20 Internationals.

Category B players will receive Rs750,000 for ODIs and Rs500,000 for T20 matches. Category C players, who primarily feature in T20s, will receive Rs500,000 per match.

The PCB also approved an increase in match fees for domestic cricket. Players participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now receive Rs100,000 per match instead of Rs30,000, while reserve players’ fees have been increased from Rs15,000 to Rs50,000.

The board further approved the Pakistan Super League’s financial and administrative autonomy, the budget for PSL 12, and an increase in the domestic cricket budget from Rs3 billion to Rs4 billion.

The meeting also approved funds for women’s ODI and T20 tournaments, raised the minimum salary for regional ground staff to Rs42,000, and allocated Rs6.7 billion for upgrading cricket infrastructure, including the National Stadium and other venues.

Additional funds were also approved for installing a biomechanics machine at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.