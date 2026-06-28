Punjab Property Registration faces disruptions amid PLRA, FBR system glitches

LAHORE – Property buyers and sellers across Punjab are facing persistent technical issues with Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) websites as these protals continue to disrupt the province’s property registration system, delaying transactions and affecting government revenue collection.

Frequent outages and poor system performance slowed the registration process, with sub-registrars struggling to log into the system. The repeated glitches have reportedly left property registrations pending, creating frustration for citizens, lawyers, and deed writers who rely on the digital platform to complete transactions. The glitches are said to be impacting Punjab’s tax collection, as delays in processing registrations are slowing the collection of government dues linked to property transfers.

PLRA system has been crashing repeatedly, preventing timely entry of property deeds and adding to the growing backlog. Lawyers, deed writers, and applicants have raised concerns over the prolonged disruptions, warning that the technical failures are causing inconvenience and financial losses for people waiting to complete property deals.

Questions are also being raised over the absence of an effective complaint resolution mechanism at the PLRA headquarters. Stakeholders have criticized the rollout of the new digital system, arguing that it was implemented despite unresolved flaws in land records and operational shortcomings.

Fresh concerns have also emerged over the proposed introduction of the Green Property Certificate, with stakeholders questioning whether the necessary administrative preparations have been completed. The uncertainty has intensified amid reports that the issuance of Fard (land ownership records) could be suspended from July 1, a move that has heightened anxiety among citizens with pending property transactions.

Lawyers, deed writers, and applicants have urged the authorities to resolve the system’s technical shortcomings before implementing the Green Property Certificate. They have also called on the government to consider postponing the new system until it is fully operational, warning that moving ahead without addressing the glitches could further disrupt Punjab’s already strained property registration process.