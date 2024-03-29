Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Pakistan slams Indian efforts to sell lithium reserves in IIOJK

Web Desk
11:50 AM | 29 Mar, 2024
Pakistan slams Indian efforts to sell lithium reserves in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned India's act of depriving the Kashmiri people of their natural resources by reportedly attempting to sell Lithium reserves found in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to foreign companies.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “The Indian occupation authorities are reportedly set to auction some blocks of Lithium reserves, discovered in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, said the FO spokesperson.

“There are concerns that corporations from outside the occupied region would be awarded the contracts to exploit this valuable resource that belongs to the Kashmiri people. These measures by the occupation authorities to deprive Kashmiris of their right to natural resources are illegal and exploitative.

“IIOJK must not be deprived of its natural resources. The people of Kashmir have the foremost right over the wealth of their homeland, including precious metals like Lithium. We call on India to abandon such exploitative plans and respect the right of Kashmiris to their own land and natural resources,” she added.

She said Secretary Commerce Khurrum Agha visited Afghanistan from 24-27 March 2024 to discuss bilateral and transit trade matters with Minister for Commerce of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi. The two sides discussed bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement, implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) for trade vehicle drivers, multimodal air transit and addressing issues related to transit trade.

“We are encouraged by the progress made on these issues and remain committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan.”

She said the Government of Pakistan was in contact with the Chinese government following the heinous terrorist attack of 26 March 2024 near Besham that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals.

“We are fully committed to bringing the terrorists and their facilitators and abettors to justice.

Such despicable acts further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. We have no doubt that the Besham terror attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. Together, we will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them. Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” she said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:50 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Pakistan slams Indian efforts to sell lithium reserves in IIOJK

11:25 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

CM Maryam approves ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’

09:43 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Peshawar BRT contractor lodges Rs57b claim in international court of ...

09:10 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Chinese army offers Pakistan help to deal with 'security threats'

11:58 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Eight of a family die as pickup truck falls into gorge in Buner

10:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

ICJ comes to starving Palestinians' rescue

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

01:27 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Class 8 School Based Assessment English Final Paper 2024

09:31 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high ...

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

07:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

Advertisement

Latest

11:50 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Pakistan slams Indian efforts to sell lithium reserves in IIOJK

Gold & Silver

03:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.3 281.05
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.46
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: