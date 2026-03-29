After Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Suffers from Eye Complications in Jail: report

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan is already grappling with eyesight problems, and now his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also in jail, is facing vision complications, raising fresh concerns about her health.

A medical report of Bushra Bibi, revealed that her eyesight is starting to get affected. The examination, conducted yesterday at PIMS Hospital by eye specialist Dr. Arif Khan, raised concerns about her eye health.

Bushra Bibi has been diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment in her right eye, a condition that can cause sudden vision problems if left untreated. She is reportedly experiencing blurred vision, dark spots, and flashes of light, along with frequent headaches, signaling the urgent need for medical attention.

The report identifies myopia and astigmatism, further complicating her ability to see objects up close. Doctors have prescribed strict routine, including the regular use of glasses, special eye drops, and other medications to manage her condition.

Medical experts advised Bushra Bibi to return for a follow-up examination in four weeks, emphasizing the importance of close monitoring to prevent further deterioration of her vision.

Last week, Imran Khan received his third anti-VEGF eye injection at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) and remained stable. His party insisted that future treatment involve his family and personal doctors, preferably at Shifa International Hospital.