Exams for 10th, 12th to be held from June 23: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that examinations for classes 10 and 12 would be held between June 23 and July 29.
The development came during an NCOC session with its head, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair. The NCOC expressed satisfaction with the current coronavirus situation in the country.
According to the NCOC, provinces can start preparatory classes for classes 10 and 12 from May 31, but they should be conducted with coronavirus SOPs intact — on alternate days.
The NCOC made vaccination mandatory for teachers and other staff of educational institutions and said that inoculation should be completed by June 10, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease during examinations.
The NCOC has opened walk-in vaccinations for teachers and other staff above 18 years of age, who can get themselves inoculated from the nearest medical facility. "The forum expressed general satisfaction with the overall situation in the country. However, cautioned regarding high disease prevalence in Sindh," a post-meeting statement said.
