Pakistan renews pledge to UN Peacekeeping amid Global Conflicts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan renewed its pledge to support United Nations peacekeeping missions worldwide on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2026, highlighting its long-standing contribution of over 235,000 personnel since 1960.

In separate messages issued on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the military’s media wing highlighted Pakistan’s decades-long role in UN peacekeeping operations and stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to preserve peace amid growing global instability.

President Zardari said Pakistan was proud to host one of the oldest UN peacekeeping missions — the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). He noted that the mission’s continued presence reflected the international community’s responsibility to support a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The president acknowledged the humanitarian role played by UN peacekeepers, saying their work continues to bring hope and stability to communities affected by war, violence, and displacement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to this year’s theme, “Invest in Peace,” said lasting peace could only be achieved through sustained political commitment and adequate financial support for peacekeeping efforts around the world.

He recalled that the first UN peacekeeping mission began operations in Palestine on May 29, 1948, and said Pakistan has remained an active contributor to such missions for more than six decades.

According to the prime minister, over 235,000 Pakistanis, including more than 500 women peacekeepers, served in UN missions since 1960. “It is a matter of immense national pride that Pakistan today stands as the fifth-largest contributor to United Nations peacekeeping operations,” he said.

The premier also paid tribute to more than 180 Pakistani peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving on UN missions, describing their sacrifices as a reflection of Pakistan’s enduring commitment to international peace and security.

Pak Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also honored the contributions of UN peacekeepers, commonly known as Blue Helmets, for their role in maintaining peace in conflict-hit regions across the globe.

ISPR said Pakistan and its armed forces remained firmly committed to the objectives of UN peacekeeping through professional training, institutional capacity building, and investment in personnel. The military’s media wing said more than 237,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served in UN operations since 1960, while 183 personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty.

ISPR pointed to the changing nature of modern conflicts, saying today’s war zones are increasingly shaped by hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, political instability, and climate-related humanitarian crises.

According to the statement, this year’s theme, “Invest in Peace,” reflects a broader shift from responding to conflicts after they erupt to focusing on long-term peacebuilding and conflict prevention.