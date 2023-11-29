Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 20- April 19)
Today, you will be promoted at workplace as manager. All Aries who are singles can find their soul mates. Be steadfast and determined in maintaining good repute as hard worker and diligent.
Taurus (April 19- May 20)
This day may prove the fact that your work may appear to be among the best. You will meet new people and visit new places, beneficial in near future in terms of business and work. Stay connected with the professionals.
Gemini (May 20- June 21)
Today, you have to spare time for your parents. You have to share all accumulated wealth among the poor and the needy. Be ready to understand that there'll be some breakup inside the relationship you have formed. Stay calm and relaxed with colleagues.
Cancer (June 21- July 22)
Today, you may invest more capital into your business for future growth and sustainability. You’re apt use of Social Media will increase your financial resources.At home, you may be capable to settle disputes amongst members of the family.
Leo (July 22- August 22 )
Today, you will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Your family can assist you to take some important decisions in domestic matters.
Virgo (August 22- September 22)
It will be right time to start your delayed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work-related travel. You need to facilitate the needy and the poor.
Libra (September 22- October 22)
Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face losses during this period.it is advised to no longer make investments into new business. Be a man and confront all loses. Stay conscious and calculated.
Scorpio (October 22 - November 22)
Today, you may be happy, you may additionally be busy in domestic and business associated issues. You may assume mental peace and happiness round you. You may additionally sense healthier. Stay conscious and stay calculated.
Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)
This day reminds you to pay attention at your fitness related issues. Your profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance. You will be ready to control your opponents and hidden enemies. Stay vigilant and proactive.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, you will feel healthy and wealthy in the friends Company. You may be more intellectual in terms of knowledge. Love birds can have fun with their joyful moments. Students and jobseekers can hear good news. Keep striving for your goals.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Today, your professional time seems to be challenging ahead. You will face limitations in your professional path. You shall keep patience and shall try to avoid taking any quick call. Be thankful and obliged.
Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)
Today, you will get excellent end result of your tough work. You may go for short business or work associated visits, which is able to be useful in near future. Your subordinates and siblings can aid you in your tough choices. Be focused and target-oriented for achieving your goals.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
