Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 29 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Today, you will be promoted at workplace as manager. All Aries who are singles can find their soul mates. Be steadfast and determined in maintaining good repute as hard worker and diligent.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day may prove the fact that your work may appear to be among the best. You will meet new people and visit new places, beneficial in near future in terms of business and work.  Stay connected with the professionals.

Gemini (May 20- June 21)

Today, you have to spare time for your parents. You have to share all accumulated wealth among the poor and the needy. Be ready to understand that there'll be some breakup inside the relationship you have formed. Stay calm and relaxed with colleagues.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Today, you may invest more capital into your business for future growth and sustainability. You’re apt use of Social Media will increase your financial resources.At home, you may be capable to settle disputes amongst members of the family. 

Leo (July 22- August 22 )

Today, you will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Your family can assist you to take some important decisions in domestic matters. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

It will be right time to start your delayed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work-related travel. You need to facilitate the needy and the poor.

Libra (September 22- October 22)

Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face losses during this period.it is advised to no longer make investments into new business. Be a man and confront all loses. Stay conscious and calculated.

Scorpio (October 22 - November 22)

Today, you may be happy, you may additionally be busy in domestic and business associated issues. You may assume mental peace and happiness round you. You may additionally sense healthier. Stay conscious and stay calculated.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

This day reminds you to pay attention at your fitness related issues. Your profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance. You will be ready to control your opponents and hidden enemies. Stay vigilant and proactive.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you will feel healthy and wealthy in the friends Company. You may be more intellectual in terms of knowledge. Love birds can have fun with their joyful moments. Students and jobseekers can hear good news. Keep striving for your goals.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your professional time seems to be challenging ahead. You will face limitations in your professional path. You shall keep patience and shall try to avoid taking any quick call. Be thankful and obliged.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you will get excellent end result of your tough work. You may go for short business or work associated visits, which is able to be useful in near future. Your subordinates and siblings can aid you in your tough choices. Be focused and target-oriented for achieving your goals.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2023

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, & Riyal; check forex rates

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, & Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.

Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.6  288.65 
Euro EUR 312  315 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360  363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.11 758.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.36 923.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 320.1 322.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.01 8.16

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates see big increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.

In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: