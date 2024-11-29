Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Resolution seeking ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly

Resolution Seeking Ban On Dance Music At Weddings Tabled In Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the recent protest in Islamabad.

Calling PTI a “disruptive group,” the resolution has demanded a stern action against the party, founded by former prime minister Imran Khan. It also called for bringing the perpetrators of November 24 events to justice.

The resolution alleges that the PTI was spreading an anarchist agenda, which poses threat to the stability of the country.

It comes after the Balochistan Assembly passed a similar resolution to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite strong opposition.

Te resolution to impose the ban was presented by PML-N Parliamentary Leader Mir Saleem Khosa in the Assembly.

The opposition strongly opposed the resolution by the ruling coalition and staged a walkout in protest.

Opposition member Nawab Aslam Raisani stated that no political party has the right to call for banning another, adding, “I oppose this resolution. Everyone should be given a level playing field, and all issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) member Yunus Zehri condemned the events of May 9 and the actions of former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, but clarified, “We will not support the ban on PTI.”

Opposition member Dr Malik Baloch said, “We have struggled politically alongside these parties. Lessons should have been learned from past bans on Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party (ANP).”

He added, “It’s surprising that PDM parties are now advocating bans. Those who opposed Nawaz Sharif in the past are now part of PML-N.”

In support of the resolution, Bakht Muhammad Kakar argued that PTI introduced abusive language in politics and crossed red lines by targeting state institutions.

“A resolution against those who cross the state’s red lines is necessary,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami member Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman opposed the resolution, stating, “If no ban was imposed on MQM, there shouldn’t be one on PTI either. Punishing the party for the actions of its workers is unjust.”

Opposition members protested by walking out of the Assembly in opposition to the resolution.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 29 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search