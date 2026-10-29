Senate turns stormy as Mohsin Naqvi, JUI-F Senator and Abid Sher Ali trade barbs

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza protested during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s speech in the Senate session, triggering an uproar in the House.

Naqvi and Murtaza exchanged harsh words. Responding to the protest, Naqvi said Murtaza would have to listen to him, adding that those who criticise should also have the courage to hear the response.

In his address, the interior minister said that it was inappropriate to spit on the state when one is denied a share, after enjoying its benefits for as long as they last. Murtaza retorted that Naqvi should mind his language.

During the session, PML-N Senator Abid Sher Ali also lost his temper and, addressing Murtaza, said he should be ashamed of himself. Sher Ali and the JUI-F senator also traded bitter remarks, and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry made Sher Ali sit down to keep the situation under control.

Naqvi urged the protesting members to find the courage to listen to the reply. He said it was not acceptable for anyone to say whatever they please without hearing the other side’s position.

The interior minister added that there should be a distinction between remarks about state institutions and political differences, and that critics must also have the resolve to listen to the response.