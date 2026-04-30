Pakistan Navy welcomes first China-designed HANGOR class submarine

RAWALPINDI – Commissioning ceremony of first HANGOR class submarine, PNS/M HANGOR was held at Sanya, China.

President Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as chief guest as Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also present at the ceremony.

President Zardari described the commissioning of HANGOR as a historic milestone in Pakistan Navy’s modernization, affirming Pakistan’s resolve to maintain a robust, balanced and credible defence posture.

He stated that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty, protecting its maritime interests and ensuring the security of its economic lifelines.

The naval chief highlighted that disruptions at critical maritime choke points increasingly threaten global trade and energy security, and maintaining a stable, rule-based maritime order demands technologically advanced naval forces.

He stated that HANGOR Class Submarines – armed with state-of-the-art weapons, advanced sensors and Air Independent Propulsion – will be key in preserving maritime order and stability in the region.

These submarines will play a pivotal role in deterring aggression and ensuring security of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) across the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean region.

The naval chief reiterated that the name HANGOR holds a significant place in our national history. In 1971, earlier HANGOR became the first submarine since World War II to sink a warship.

PNS/M HANGOR will carry this illustrious legacy forward as this is an important milestone for Pakistan Navy that will bolster our maritime defence and modernize our fleet with cutting-edge technology.

The commissioning of 1st HANGOR Class Submarine marks another chapter in the time-tested and enriching friendship between Pakistan and China. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir have congratulated the entire nation and the Pakistan Navy on achieving this historic milestone.