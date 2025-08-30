Bise Mardan Inter Class 12th Hssc 2025 Results

MARDAN – Results of Class 11 and 12 students will be announced by under BISE Mardan as students are excited to check results here.

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Mardan will make results available online, while a special ceremony for position holders will be held at the Mardan board office at 10:00 am. Students across the region are eagerly waiting to see the results of their year-long hard work.

BISE Mardan Inter Results 2025

Students can visit https://www.bisemdn.edu.pk and enter their roll number to access their detailed marks sheet (DMC).

SMS: Results can also be received instantly by sending the roll number to 9818.

BISE Mardan Gazette 2025

For a full record, the detailed results gazette will be uploaded here soon, follow for more.

Today is an exciting day across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as other boards including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kohat are also announcing their intermediate results.