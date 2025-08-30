Bise Peshawar Inter Class 12th Hssc 2025 Results

PESHAWAR – Big day for Intermediate students as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, which oversees exam results for areas including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and surrounding districts, will declare Class 11 and 12 results today.

The results for Intermediate Part 2 First Annual Examination 2025 are scheduled to be announced today on Saturday. BISE Peshawar Inter Results 2025 will be made available around noon, with a special ceremony honoring the top performers set to take place at the board office at 10:00 am.

Students across the region have been eagerly awaiting this day to see their hard work reflected in their results.

Students can check their results instantly by visiting the official website at https://www.bisep.edu.pk/index.php and entering their roll number for detailed marks. Additionally, results can be received via SMS by sending your roll number to 9818 for immediate updates. A detailed gazette containing comprehensive results will also be uploaded on the board’s website for those seeking an in-depth review.

Results from other KP boards, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, and Mardan, are also expected to be released today, making it an exciting and significant day for students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.