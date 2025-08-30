BISE Bannu Board Class 12th HSSC 2025 Results (Check Result Online)

BANNU – Wait is finally over for thousands of Class 11, 12 students under the BISE Bannu jurisdiction, covering Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and North Waziristan as Intermediate Part 2 first annual examination 2025 results are set to be announced today.

BISE Bannu Inter Results 2025

Bise Bannu Intermediate results will go live online at 2:00 pm whereas a special ceremony for position holders will be held at the board office at 10:00 am. Students are excited as this is the day they have been working toward all year and the moment to see their hard work pay off.

BISE Bannu Check Results Online

Students can instantly view their results by visiting https://www.biseb.edu.pk/index.php and entering their roll number to access their detailed DMC.

Get Results via SMS

BISE Bannu results can also be received via SMS

Send your roll number to 9818 to get your marks instantly.

BISE Bannu Gazette 2025

For students and parents who want the full breakdown, the detailed gazette will also be uploaded on the board’s website.

Other KP boards releasing results today include Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, and Mardan making it an exciting day across the province for students eagerly awaiting their results.