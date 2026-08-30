BISE Lahore Class 9 Results 2026: Result Date, Time and Updates

LAHORE – The wait is nearly over for Class 9 students of BISE Lahore and all educational boards in Punjab as the annual examination results will be announced on September 2.

For nervous students and anxious parents, the big moment is approaching, but this year’s result comes with an important twist.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2026

Category Details Board Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore Examination SSC Part 1 / Class 9 Annual Examination 2026 Academic Session 2025-26 Result Date Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Result Time 10:00 AM PST Total Marks 550 Districts Covered Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib

Check BISE Lahore 9th Class Result Online

The online method is one of the quickest ways to access the result.

Visit the official BISE Lahore result portal. Select the relevant SSC Part 1 Annual Examination 2026 option. Enter the assigned roll number. Submit the details to view the result and marks.

Students should ensure that their roll number is entered correctly to avoid errors while checking the result.

Check Lahore Board Class 9 Result Through SMS

Students who do not have internet access can use the Lahore Board’s SMS facility.

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone. Type your roll number. Enter the number without any spaces or dashes. Send the roll number to 800291. Wait for the board’s response containing the available result details.

The SMS method provides a convenient alternative for students facing difficulty accessing the online result portal, particularly when websites are down soon after the result announcement.

Class 9 Through Gazette

Students can also check result gazette to find their marks on Sept. 2. Once gazette PDF becomes available.

Punjab Boards Class 9 Result SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Lahore 800291 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 DG Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

Students should make sure they use the SMS code corresponding to the board under which they appeared for the examination.

Students who fail one or more subjects or want to improve their marks will no longer have to rush into a separate second annual examination. Instead, they will get another opportunity next year alongside the new Class 9 students.

There is another update as candidates will be tested according to the same syllabus and examination scheme under which they originally took their exams.

That means students receiving supplementary status or seeking improvement will have a clearer route to retake the relevant papers without immediately facing a separate second annual examination.

The result announcement comes as the Punjab government prepares a major overhaul of the province’s examination system. One of the biggest proposed changes is uniformity across all nine educational boards. Question papers are expected to follow common standards for quality and difficulty, addressing concerns over differences between boards.

Authorities also want a much closer look at how students perform. Under the proposed system, subject-wise performance will be systematically analysed, giving officials a clearer picture of strengths and weaknesses.

A new examiner reporting mechanism is also in the works. Performance-based reports would be prepared after examinations, allowing authorities to evaluate the examination process and analyse student outcomes in greater detail.

Authorities are considering using halls of major government institutions as examination centres. The proposed venues would operate under strict monitoring arrangements to create a more controlled examination environment.

The marking system is also on the reform list. Authorities are considering better facilities for paper checkers, a review of the existing marking scheme and a standardised remuneration structure across all educational boards.

An online payment mechanism is also planned to ensure examiners receive their payments quickly after completing the checking process. Meanwhile, paper checkers and super-checkers will receive improved training to promote greater consistency and accuracy in marking. The government is also looking to revise the result-announcement schedule for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force Muzammil Mahmood said the reforms are aimed at bringing greater transparency to examinations and creating a stronger system for evaluating students’ academic performance.