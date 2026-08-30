Imam-ul-Haq under fire for skipping Batting over Minor Injury

Imam’s decision triggered fierce debate as Pakistan struggle against England in second Test, with former pacer Mohammad Amir insisting that the opener should have taken the risk and batted when his team desperately needed him.

نوجوان صحافی نے سفارشی امام الحق کی بینڈ بجادی!!🔥🤣 انضمام الحق کا نالائق امام الحق,

اینجری کا بہانہ کررہا ہے,

یہ جب بھی مشکل حالات ہوتے ہیں, تو بہانہ کرکے خود کو ڈرانا کرتا ہے!! pic.twitter.com/C25XCSyPfC — ZEShan ⚫ (@zeshmohmand) August 30, 2026

Amir argued that Imam did not necessarily need to attack the English bowlers. Even if he could only defend and occupy one end, the former pacer believes his presence at the crease could have changed Pakistan’s fortunes. The criticism became even sharper when Amir questioned why Imam played the Test at all if his injury was serious enough to prevent him from batting.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, Imam suffered low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day, with scans confirming the injury. He was subsequently ruled unable to bat as Pakistan’s batting woes deepened. But former chief selector Mohammad Wasim has taken the controversy a step further.

Wasim alleged that Imam previously been involved in similar injury episodes and questioned the authenticity of the latest problem, turning a fitness setback into a full-blown controversy.

Amir recalled playing through hamstring trouble himself and stressed that when a team reaches a do-or-die situation, players sometimes have to accept considerable discomfort for the sake of the team. The former fast bowler also pointed to examples of cricketers batting despite serious injuries, arguing that Imam could have simply tried to survive at the crease rather than attempting big shots.

The timing of the controversy has made matters even worse for Pakistan. England seized control of the Lord’s Test after dismissing Pakistan for just 110 in the first innings, while the tourists’ batting has struggled throughout the series. Pakistan have yet to cross 171 in an innings across the series.

Young opener Azan Awais emerged as one of the few positives, battling his way to 46 against England’s formidable attack. With Imam unavailable, Awais was forced to shoulder much of the responsibility at the top of the order. Imam’s own recent numbers have also added fuel to the criticism.

Across his last eight Test second innings, he has reportedly crossed double figures only twice, managing 45 runs at an average of just 5.5. His fielding has also come under scrutiny after he was involved in a missed slip catch during the match.

With England closing in on a commanding position and Pakistan fighting to keep the Test series alive, Imam’s calf injury has now become much more than a fitness issue.