Security forces kill five terrorists in N Waziristan
11:53 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
Security forces kill five terrorists in N Waziristan
DATTA KHEL - Security forces have killed five terrorists in North Waziristan,

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on a terrorist hideout at Datta Khel, where five terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

Two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with terrorists.

