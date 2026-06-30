BISE Lahore Class 10 Results Coming on August 6; Class 9 Results on Sept. 2

LAHORE – Excitement is building among students as BISE Lahore and other Punjab boards prepare to announce Class 9, aand 10 results.

All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) across Punjab are expected to announce their annual examination results according to a synchronized schedule, allowing students throughout the province to access their results on the same day.

The boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur are expected to release each result at 10:00 AM on the scheduled announcement date.

BISE Punjab Result 2026

Examination Result Date Result Time 10th Class (SSC Part 2) August 6, 2026 10:00 AM 9th Class (SSC Part 1) September 2, 2026 10:00 AM 12th Class (HSSC Part 2) September 23, 2026 10:00 AM 11th Class (HSSC Part 1) October 22, 2026 10:00 AM

THESE ARE TENTATIVE DATES, PLEASE KEEP AN EYE ON BOARD PORTALS FOR MORE UPDATES

Matric Annual Examinations 2026 held from March 27 this year, while the examination process continued through April, concluding with the final papers in the second half of the month.

BISE Lahore recorded highest available enrollment, with 284,718 candidates appearing in the examinations. Among them were 129,488 boys and 155,229 girls. The opening day of the annual examinations also saw an impressive turnout, with more than 250,000 students attending their papers across examination centres throughout the province.

Although a consolidated figure covering all nine Punjab boards has not yet been officially released, the overall number of Matric candidates is believed to exceed one million.